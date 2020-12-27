Will Naidu-Pawan reunite for surviving BJP-Jagan threat?

The next two years are going to be a challenging test for the leadership skills of both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan. Given the emerging political situation in AP, almost all the rival political forces are reaching direct and indirect understandings with the sole objective to hurt the TDP. On the other hand, the BJP wants the alliance with the Jana Sena but is not willing to accept the higher vote share that Pawan has in the State.

Undoubtedly, CM Jagan Reddy has been harbouring a personal level vengeance to crush the political future of Naidu. The BJP is like a hungry lion that is wanting its pound of flesh in the AP voter share. The BJP-Jagan secret deal is indeed a serious threat for Chandrababu. Moreover, Pawan Kalyan is there in the field threatening to split the anti-Jagan vote. The survival of the TDP becomes a question mark if Jagan Reddy wins AP once again and the BJP stands in second place in next elections.

Whereas, Jana Senani Pwan Kalyan’s position is also that bright. His chances are going down day by day under the looming shadow of the BJP. It has become clear that the BJP will allow Pawan to grow any further. The only choice left for Senani is to break ties with the BJP and join Chandrababu. Analysts say Naidu-Pawan alliance will be a fitting answer to Jagan-BJP secret tie-up. It cannot be ruled out that the TDP and the Jana Sena may reunite for the sake of their own survival.