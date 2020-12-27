Jathi Ratnalu Teaser: Jogipet Srikanth Is Funny

The team Jathi Ratnalu released a teaser to introduce first lead character of the film played by Naveen Polishetty who celebrates his birthday today. Essays the role of a prisoner named Jogipet Srikanth, Naveen is seen as a jailbird who speaks like a rebel, but in reality he is a lazy and useless guy.

The 25 second video is funny with Naveen Polishetty’s witty acts. Apparently, they will release two more teasers soon to introduce Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna who will be seen in other two lead roles.

Anudeep K V is directing the film while Nag Ashwin is producing it under the banner of Swapna Cinema. The makers have announced to release the film in theatres very soon.