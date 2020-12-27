Can BJP use ‘Telangana strategy’ to corner Naidu?

Everybody knows that Telangana State throws up ample chances for the voter polarisation along religious lines. That has become a big advantage for the BJP. In addition to that, KCR has extended indirect support. KCR has his own strategy in doing so. On the one side, the BJP will become strong which is enough only to weaken the Congress more than the TRS. On the other side, KCR has got indirect support from the MIM, which will never ever support the BJP anytime in future. As such, KCR is safe as long as the BJP and the Congress are equally strong but not enough to threaten the TRS winning chances.

Now, the irony is that the BJP AP leaders are hoping to use the Telangana tactics in Andhra Pradesh as well. They are going to use those strategies in the Tirupati byelection immediately. This means the BJP wants to take indirect support from Jagan Reddy just like they did in Telangana. The ultimate game plan is to make sure that the TDP would be pushed to a third place in Tirupati bypoll. A second place would be more than enough for the likes of BJP AP President Somu Veerraju and such leaders in order to claim great credit before the Modi-Shah duo.

There are calculations now in political circles that the BJP-Jagan strategy would be to use money and muscle power. Also, being in power in AP and at the Centre, both the parties have got the obvious advantage to hold a sway on the election machinery and the polling process just like in the recent GHMC elections.

But, the question remains whether the BJP, which got less than 1 percent vote share in 2019 in AP, can push the TDP to a third place in Tirupati now. That too, at a time, when the anti-establishment sentiment is evident against the Jagan regime and also against the Modi regime for not fulfilling Special Category Status promise and the like. Like in Telangana, the BJP also has no chance for instigating communal feelings to get huge electoral benefits. Only a miracle can make the BJP dream come true in Tirupati.

