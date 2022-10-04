Will not be cowed down by false cases: Sharmila

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y.S. Sharmila on Tuesday made it clear that police cases cannot deter her from speaking against corruption indulged in by the leaders of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

She made the remarks while responding to a complaint filed against her under SC/ST Act in Medak district for making certain remarks during her ongoing Praja Prasthanam Padyatra against local TRS MLA Kranti Kiran, a Dalit.

She slammed Andol MLA, Kranthi Kiran, for what she called abusing his authority and getting false cases filed for questioning his corruption and atrocities.

“You get SC, ST Atrocity cases filed against me for questioning your corruption and atrocities. I am not going to be cowed down or take to heels, fearing your abuse of power. I am here to stand by the side of Telangana people and will continue to question you despite cases and complaints,” she said.

She challenged the TRS MLA to file cases and complaints against the TRS’ failed promises such as Dalit CM, double bedroom houses for Dalits, diversion and siphoning of Dalit Bandhu and SC, ST subplan funds.

“Can you file complaints against your party for the fake promise of thee acres of land and filling up of SC backlog posts, can you bring to justice those who were responsible for the lockup death of the Dalit woman, Mariamma?” she asked.

Sharmila, daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, reacted strongly to a complaint filed against her under the SC/ST (Prevention of atrocities) Act.

The complaint was received by Jogipet police on Monday.

Local Dalit association president Satike Raju alleged that the YSRTP leader insulted Dalit MLA Kranti Kiran in Aksan Pally village of Andhol constituency on September 30

Raju stated that since police did not take suo moto action to book a case against Sharmila, he had to lodge a complaint.

Police said they were examining the complaint for necessary action.

Sharmila had alleged that the MLA was resorting to land grabbing.

She said the MLA’s father himself had made the allegations against him.