Unstoppable 2 Teaser: Balayya impresses in Never Seen Before Avatar

Advertisement

The most awaited brand new season of Celebrity Talk Show in T-town is gearing up to entertain us from this October onwards on aha OTT.

It’s the fabulous entertaining show “Unstoppable” hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna. After the phenomenal success of Season one, the fans and audience are waiting to celebrate the fandom with Second Season streaming.

Today, at the grand Dussehra event in Vijaywada, the official teaser for Unstoppable Second Season was released. This teaser is an exclusive Dasara gift for NBK fans. This teaser showcased man of masses Nandamuri Balakrishna in versatile manner. In the teaser, Balayya is on a quest in her never-before-seen avatar.

Aha, they’re not taking any chances; with each update, they raise the bar for this talk show. The teaser features captivating visuals and an arresting background score.

Recently released Unstoppable Anthem creating sensation on YouTube and now with this teaser the expectations reached sky high for the first episode premiere on aha OTT.