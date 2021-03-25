Will Pawan campaign heartfully for BJP in Tirupati?

At the last minute, Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan had to give the Tirupati bypoll ticket to the BJP. He agreed for this only after the BJP national leaders persuaded him. However, Senani continued to maintain an enigmatic silence ever after. His party just released a small message saying the BJP candidate will contest in Tirupati on behalf of their alliance.

The YCP and the TDP are making progress in the electioneering. The BJP AP leaders have also descended in the temple town to plan for their party victory. But, there is not much election related activity in the Jana Sena camp. In the beginning, the Jana Sena teams became very active in the hope that their party would get the ticket to contest. Now, they are maintaining a low profile.

Pawan Kalyan is also not making any statements with regard to this bypoll as of now. With this, speculation is rising whether the Senani will heartfully support the BJP nominee or not. Amidst this, reports say that Pawan has set many conditions to the BJP Delhi leaders before accepting their arguments for the BJP nominee to contest in Tirupati. Of this, the most challenging one for the BJP is the fact that Senani asked them to select an efficient candidate who would be strong enough to counter the nominees already announced by the TDP and the YCP.

This has become a tricky issue with the BJP AP leaders unable to find such a strong candidate till now. There are reports of Karnataka former Chief Secretary Ratna Prabha entering the fray on the BJP ticket. But it is not finalised yet. Will Ratna Prabha accept the ticket knowing full well defeat is certain?