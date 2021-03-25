Nithya Menen in Pawan Kalyan’s Next

Top actress Sai Pallavi is considered for the role of Pawan Kalyan’s wife in the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The actress could not accommodate her dates and informed the makers about the same. Malayalam actress Nithya Menen is now considered and the actress gave her nod after she was approached. The role of the lead actress has enough prominence in the film and the makers are considering a promising actress for the role. After Sai Pallavi’s no, Nithya Menen is approached.

Rana Daggubati and Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen in other important roles in this remake. The entire shooting portions of the film are planned to be completed by May and Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake may hit the screens in September. Saagar Chandra is the director and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Pawan is also shooting for Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu which is announced for Sankranthi 2022 release.