Andhra to ramp up inoculation drive in urban areas from Sunday

Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday announced expanding the Covid-19 vaccination drive in urban areas from Sunday.

So far, atleast 2,376 people have been vaccinated at four centres — Solasa, Kaza, Chillakallu and Chandragudem villages — in Guntur and Krishna districts as part of the drive.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the immunisation programme and directed his officials to overcome the shortcomings.

Reddy told officials to identify two villages in each mandal from all the 13 districts to take up vaccination drive four days a week.

Currently, vaccination is being done for those aged above 60 years and persons aged between 45 – 59 years with co-morbidities at all government and private health facilities

The Chief Minister also directed his officials to make necessary arrangements to vaccinate more than 1 crore people, with a target of inoculating 3 lakh people a day.

Currently, 2,567 vaccination centres are functioning across the state.

Reddy directed officials that each mandal should have two primary health centres (PHCs) and each PHC should be assigned with two doctors.

Likewise, he instructed that each mandal should have two 104 ambulances.

Reddy enquired about the availability of doctors associated with PHCs and 104 vehicles and directed them to expedite doctors recruitment as per requirement.

Meanwhile, officials clarified that there is no requirement of prior registration for vaccination.