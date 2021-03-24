Give reply to Naidu’s letters on VSP: PMO orders Investment department!

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has directed the union government’s Investment and Public Asset Management Department to give a reply to the letters written by the TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the issue of privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant.

It may be recalled that Naidu had written two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the Centre’s moves to privatise VSP.

An RTI activist Ravikumar has filed an RTI with PMO seeking information on the action taken on Naidu’s letters.

The PMO replied that it had referred Naidu’s letters to the Investment and Public Asset Management Department and directed it to give reply to Naidu’s letters.

In his letters, Naidu strongly demanded the Centre to stop privatisation of VSP, which is a symbol of “Andhra pride”.

He asked Modi not to look at VSP just like any other company for disinvestment saying that VSP has an emotional and historical attachment and significance with Andhra people and they will not tolerate if VSP is kept in the hands of private people.