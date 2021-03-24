Vakeel Saab is an accidental opportunity

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is returning back to mainstream cinema after a gap of four complete years and his fans are eagerly waiting for his comeback film Vakeel Saab. The film is the remake of the Bollywood film Pink but the teaser and the songs brought the feel that Vakeel Saab is completely a new film. Sriram Venu, the film’s director says that he inducted a lot of content to match up the regional audience and Pawan’s fans. He also made sure that the soul of Pink was never missed in Vakeel Saab. We never deviated from the original told the director.

Speaking about how Vakeel Saab happened, Sriram Venu says “Dil Raju introduced me to Trivikram Srinivas and he was the one who recommended me to Pawan Kalyan. I call it Vakeel Saab an accidental opportunity and I believe that it is well utilized from my side. Kalyan garu gave me the needed freedom and he asked me to be careful. He is completely impressed with the product after watching the film. Apart from this, we also had several challenges as we have an actor like Pawan Kalyan on board. I believe that I have connected all the dots well. Pawan Kalyan’s character takes the center stage narrating Vakeel Saab from the perspective of three women”.

The film is gearing up for release on April 9th and the trailer of the film will be out on March 29th.