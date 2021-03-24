Jagan’s yet another deadly blow to Amaravathi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is on a mission to put an end to Amaravathi capital city as early as possible.

In yet another crucial decision towards goal, the Jagan government on Wednesday (today) issued orders creating Mangalagiri-Tadepalli municipal corporation (MTMC).

Mangalagiri and Tadepalli fall under Amaravathi capital region.

By making it a municipal corporation, Jagan government gave enough hints that Amaravathi will be confined as a municipal corporation and not as a capital city.

There is already Guntur municipal corporation in Amaravathi. The Jagan government has created a new municipal corporation in the name of MTMC on par with Amaravathi by merging 21 surrounding villages.

With this, Amaravathi capital region lost its importance further as it was bifurcated as two municipal corporations.

Amaravathi will now be known just as a municipal corporation along with Guntur municipal corporation and MTMC.

The latest orders of Jagan government are being viewed as sounding death knell to Amaravathi capital city yet again.