YS Sharmila to contest from Palair Assembly seat in 2023 TS Assembly polls

YS Sharmila, the daughter of late AP Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy and sister of AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday (today) announced that she will contest from Palair Assembly seat (Paleru) in Khammam district in Telangana Assembly elections to be held in December 2023.

Sharmila made this announcement during the meeting with her supporters and loyalists of YSR from Khammam district at her Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad.

It may be recalled that Sharmila is preparing ground to launch her own political party in Telangana and holding district-wise meetings with supporters of her and YSR since February this year.

Sharmila had already announced that she will launch her political party by holding a mega public rally in Khammam on April 9. In the meeting she will announce party’s name, symbol and flag.

She said Palair Assembly seat for her is like Pulivendula Assembly seat for her father YSR.

However, uncertainty surrounds over Sharmila’s public meeting in Khammam on April 9 in the backdrop of increasing covid cases in Telangana.

Doubts are being raised whether Telangana government will permit this meeting citing Covid restrictions.