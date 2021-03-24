Pooja Hegde returning back to Tamil after 9 years

Dusky girl Pooja Hegde is dominating Tollywood and Bollywood. She is the leading lady in several big-budget projects and those featuring stars. Pooja Hegde is now returning back to Tamil after a break of 9 years. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s upcoming movie that will be directed by Nelson Dilip kumar. The makers made an official announcement that Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in this action entertainer. The shoot commences next month and Sun Pictures are the producers. Anirudh is on board to compose the music. Pooja Hegde completed the shoot of Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor that will release soon.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.