Double shock to Jagan from Supreme Court

The same day when Justice NV Ramana was cleared as the next Chief Justice of India, the Supreme Court dealt another shock to AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. The Apex Court has announced that Justice Ramana was not guilty of influencing the AP High Court as per the complaints made by the AP CM. With this, the curtains came down on the high drama that began after AP former Chief Justice Maheswari was transferred out of AP following the Jagan Reddy letter.

On October 6, 2020, Mr. Jagan Reddy wrote a letter in his capacity as the Chief Minister of AP to the Chief Justice of India directly saying that Justice Ramana was using his good offices to influence the AP High Court judges. The Supreme Court took up an inhouse enquiry based on the CM letter.

Now, the Apex Court has given a clean chit to Justice Ramana. It is now clear that the stage is almost set with all hurdles cleared for Justice Ramana to become the next Chief Justice of India. For the last few months, ever since Justice Maheswari, there was speculation that Jagan Reddy would use his influence to prevent Justice Ramana from occupying the country’s top judicial post.

It was at the orders of Justice Ramana only that the daily hearings of high profile cases against CM Jagan were taken up in the CBI and ED courts.