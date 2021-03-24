Sulthan Trailer – Another Unique Story!

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna who impressed the Telugu audience with her cute looks and performance in Vijay Devarakonda’s Geetha Govindam and Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru is now making her debut in Kollywood with Karthi’s film ‘Sulthan’.

Now, the official trailer of the film in Telugu has been released and is winning the hearts of the Telugu audience with its interesting story. Trailer reveals that the film will have more fights. However, also there’s a simple and beautiful love story of the lead pair.

Karthi has become close to the Telugu audience through his performance in the film Oopiri. Also, some of his films were released in Telugu and became successful. Now, Sulthan too is dubbed and getting released in Telugu on 2 April 2021.

Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, Sulthan has Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu, Hareesh Peradi, Ramachandra Raju, and Nawab Shah in supporting roles. Vivek-Mervin composed the music while Ruben did the editing. S.R. Prakash Babu and S.R. Prabhu have jointly bankrolled the film on Dream Warrior Pictures.