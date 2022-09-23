Will Renuka Chowdary contest from Gudivada?

These days in Andhra Pradesh, Congress former MP from Khammam in Telangana, Renuka Chowdary, is very much in the news. She had recently participated in the Amaravati farmers’ padayatra on the first day on September 12.

During her brief walk along with the farmers, Renuka Chowdary blamed chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. She had accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of being anti-Kamma and targeting Kamma people in the state.

She spoke so much about the caste and threw a challenge that she would contest from Gudivada Assembly constituency in Krishna district in the next elections. She criticised the Kamma MLAs, Kodali Nani of Gudivada and Vallabhaneni Vamsi of Gannavaram, both from the Krishna district, for being with Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She gave interviews to some local news channels and website channels where she said she would defeat Kodali Nani at Gudivada Assembly constituency in the next elections. But the big question now doing rounds is which party would give her the chance to contest!

Renuka Chowdary started her political career with the TDP. Later, she shifted her loyalties to the Congress due to differences with Chandrababu Naidu. Will she now join hands with Chandrababu Naidu and contest on TDP ticket at Gudivada is the big question.

Quite interestingly, Chandrababu Naidu is also looking for strong candidates for Gudivada and Gannavaram Assembly constituencies. If Renuka Chowdary comes to AP and offers to contest from Gudivada, Chandrababu Naidu would require one more candidate for Gannavaram constituency.

It is to be seen who would fill these two vacancies and whether Renuka Chowdary would stay by her word and contest from Gudivada!