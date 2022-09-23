Jagan promises greater development of Kuppam

Chief Minister and YSR Congress president, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday, promised the people of Kuppam Assembly constituency, that he would develop the area in the days to come. He also promised to make MLC Bharat as cabinet minister after the 2024 general elections and requested the people to vote for him.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been targeting the Kuppam Assembly constituency, which is represented by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the past seven elections, made an appeal to the people to vote for the YSR Congress in the next elections.

“Kuppam would be my second Assembly constituency and I promise to personally take care of this area,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said while addressing the people of the constituency.

Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the Kuppam constituency where he launched the YSR Cheyutha on Friday. He also launched several developmental programmes for the constituency and the Kuppam Municipality during his visit.

The chief minister listed the number of development works initiated and completed in Kuppam in the last three years and requested them to compare the development with the regime of Chandrababu Naidu.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also wanted the people to bless him and MLC, Bharat, who would be contesting the 2024 elections against Chandrababu Naidu. He took a dig at Chandrababu Naidu for ignoring the development of Kuppam despite being the chief minister for 14 long years.

“You compare the development and welfare of this government in the last three years with the 14 years of Chandrababu Naidu,” Jagan Mohan Reddy told the Kuppam voters.

Will the Kuppam voters fall in line with Jagan Mohan Reddy or stay with Chandrababu Naidu in 2024 is the big question.