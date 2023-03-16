Will RRR2 happen?

RRR with Naatu Naatu has created a global brand. The film got an international reception and fans started guessing about a sequel. Rajamouli on the red carpet of The 95th Golden Globe Awards said he will start working on the sequel script very soon. Rajamouli also said that he initiated discussions for the sequel.

Rajamouli’s next project is with Mahesh Babu and both NTR, Ram Charan are packed for the coming two to three years with their prior commitments. Firstly, the trio has to be free for the sequel. But, RRR sequel international marketing will be easier as RRR has already gained the brand image with Naatu Naatu by winning an Oscar. We have to see how far Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan will work together for the sequel. On flip side, Vijayendra Prasad has already started writing for the sequel.