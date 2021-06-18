Will Sanchaita Gajapathi join YSRCP, fight Ashok?

Thanks to the AP High Court’s orders, Gajapathi royal clan’s TDP stalwart Ashok Gajapathi Raju has a reason to smile. The TDP is buoyed up. Though smarting under an adverse court verdict, the YSRCP is planning to hit back at the TDP. But, what about Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, who was the chairperson of the Mansas Trust all these days?

She was picked from the confines of her Delhi socialite circuit and was paradropped in Vizianagaram. She was made the chairperson of the Trust. She had battled her powerful uncle and his family. She did not get any support from the local YSRCP. Though she belongs to the BJP, the saffron party did not back her. Despite all these, she managed to pull on and assert her authority. Post the AP High Court verdict, she is down in the dumps. Some have even gone to the extent of saying that Sanchaita will go back to Delhi.

But those in the know say that Sanchaita is made of sterner stuff. If sources are to be believed, she is now preparing to join the YSRCP and stay put in Vizianagaram district. She would work for the YSRCP and against the Ashok Gajapathi family. Even the top brass of the YSRCP are said to be quite positive about her.

Another interesting thing is that the three different groups in the YSRCP are said to be supporting Sanchaita. The YSRCP in Vizianagaram is divided into three groups – one led by Botsa Sattibabu, the second by deputy CM Pushpa Srivani and the third by Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy. All the three factions are reportedly backing her political entry.

So, if all goes well, Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju will play a more active role in Vizianagaram politics and would try to position herself as a counterfoil to the Gajapathis.