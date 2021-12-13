Will Stalin believe KCR and extend support in tomorrow’s meeting?

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to meet Tamil Nadu CM M.K.Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday (tomorrow).

KCR, who is currently on a visit to Tamil Nadu, to perform special pujas at Sriranganatha Swamy Srirangam temple in Thiruchirapally, has headed to Chennai, to meet Stalin.

KCR had darshan of Lord on Monday (today) along with his wife Shobha, son KTR, KTR’s wife Shailima and KTR’s children.

KCR went to Tamil Nadu by a special flight. Soon after darshan, KCR headed to Chennai where he will stay overnight and meet Stalin on Tuesday.

KCR reportedly meeting Stalin seeking his support to float Federal Front with non-BJP parties against BJP-led government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

KCR is fighting against Modi government over the Centre’s decision not to procure paddy from Telangana in rabi. KCR even sat on dharna at Indira Park in November against Modi government.

But the question being raised in political circles is that will Stalin believe KCR and extend his support?

This is because KCR has been inconsistent on his stand towards BJP and Modi.

In April 2018, KCR met Stalin and other regional party leaders in various states seeking their support for Federal Front.

Later, KCR kept silent and supported BJP in the Parliament on all the major bills and issues. When all non-BJP parties came together against BJP and Modi on various issues in the last three years, KCR simply ignored and remained silent.

Now, KCR is again fighting against BJP and Modi. Every one knows that he started fighting against BJP after it defeated TRS in recent Huzurabad bypoll and claiming as alternative for TRS in 2023 Assembly polls.

For his political reasons and compulsions in Telangana, , KCR is again talking about anti-BJP front now.

It remains to be seen whether Stalin takes KCR seriously or simply ignores him after the meeting.