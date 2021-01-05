Will Telugu states get 100 percent occupancy for theatres?

The government of Tamil Nadu surprised everyone after they announced 100 percent occupancy for all the theatres in the state. It all completely lies in the hands of the Centre and the state governments cannot take a call on the guidelines of coronavirus. It is a political strategy, criticized some of the opposition parties of Tamil Nadu. Vijay enjoys a terrific fan base and the leading AIADMK is keen to gain the support of Vijay’s fans in the upcoming Assembly polls revealed a source.

At the same time, BJP may not oppose the move as they are keen to make their impact in the state politics. Withdrawing this rule may land BJP into controversies. Offering 100 percent occupancy for theatres is fine, but the other states will now mount pressure on the Centre to issue an order across the country as the new cases of coronavirus saw a steep decline in the recent weeks. As of now, there is no second wave of coronavirus in the country.

Several Tollywood celebrities are keen to meet the Chief Ministers of the Telugu states and request them permission for 100 percent occupancy for Sankranthi releases. If this turns true, Sankranthi would witness packed houses and record-breaking numbers.