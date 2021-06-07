Will These two deadly weapons in KCR’s armoury defeat Eatala?

KCR is readying up two most powerful weapons to defeat Eatala Rajender. And what are they? The first weapon will undercut the BC card of Eatala. The second weapon will simply rob his political capital off. Both these weapons will leave Eatala Rajender with no political weapon to counter KCR.

Highly places sources are claiming that KCR has prepared plans to declare Huzurabad as a separate district. This one move has the potential to make Eatala Rajender totally irrelevant. The political mood in the district will completely change and Eatala will lose all his political capital. If sources are to be believed, KCR will make the announcement before the election notification and snatch the initiative away from Eatala.

What more? If sources are to be believed, the to-be carved out district would be named after former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao. PV’s native village falls under Huzurabad assembly constituency. This will help wean away old-timers and the Brahmin community from Eatala’s fold. The Brahmins, who are traditionally the BJP supporters, too would move to the TRS.

The second major weapon in KCR’s quiver is to bring in a big ticket BC leader. TDP Telangana president LV Ramana is being brought into the TRS. Minister Errabelli Dayakar has already spoken to him and invited him into the TRS. Ramana himself has not denied this and said he would soon take a decision. Significantly, he has not refuted Errabelli’s claims. Ramana, a prominent BC face who comes from the powerful handloom weaver community, will be able to wean away a section of the BCs from Eatala Rajender.

KCR has timed Ramana’s defection in such a way that the whole political discourse in Huzurabad will change. This will affect Eatala’s prospects. If both the moves are unveiled, Eatala will have a tough time. Let’s wait and watch how KCR place the game of political dice.