Will Trivikram return back the advance to NTR?

An official announcement about the combo of NTR and Trivikram was made long ago but the project is not happening. Though the real reasons are not disclosed, NTR is all set to work with Koratala Siva in his next and Trivikram will direct Mahesh in his next. An official announcement about NTR and Koratala Siva’s film will be made today. Haarika and Hassine Creations in association with NTR Arts are on board to produce NTR and Trivikram film initially. Haarika and Hassine Creations happens to be the home banner of Trivikram and he enjoys a lion’s share from the profits. But when the project was announced, NTR Arts paid an advance of Rs 1 crores for Trivikram.

Now with NTR and Trivikram’s project on hold, Trivikram has to return back the advance amount along with the interests. It is unclear if Trivikram returns back the advance along with the interest or if he keeps the advance and completes his commitment in the future. NTR and Koratala Siva’s film announcement will be out this evening and it is unclear if NTR Arts will co-produce this project too. Koratala Siva’s close friend Mikkilineni Sudhakar will bankroll this project on Yuva Sudha Arts banner. The project will start rolling once NTR and Koratala Siva turns free from their current projects.