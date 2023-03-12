Will Venkatesh continue Rana Naidu?

The response for the first-ever web project of Venkatesh titled Rana Naidu has been poor and the veteran actor got criticized for picking up adult content with too many cuss words. Venkatesh has never attempted such a project in the past. There are reports that Venkatesh and Rana signed three seasons of Rana Naidu for Netflix. But the biggest question is if Venky will continue for the next season after going through the response of the first season.

Venky and Rana kept promoting the web series before the release. Venkatesh is all set to join the sets of Saindhav this month and the film will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film is an action thriller and is the 75th film of Venkatesh. Rana Daggubati is yet to announce his next film and he has taken a long break after delivering debacles.