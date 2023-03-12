Ari Trailer: New Age Thriller

Advertisement

Content packed films are being encouraged by the audience these days. Here’s one new film that promises a fresh concept and also has a good cast. The film is Ari and the trailer was unveiled a short while back.

The trailer shows that Ari is based on an agency that vows to fulfil the wishes of everyone. This brings the likes of Anasuya, Sai Kumar, Viva Harsha, Srinivas Reddy, Subhaleka Sudhakar and others to them. But in exchange, these people will have to absurd things to fulfil their wishes. This appears to be the concept, going by the trailer.

The trailer has exciting elements that hold the attention and the striking aspect works out well. The visual presentation and the BGM are also decent. This new and interesting aspect should be new to the Telugu audience. It should be seen how the audience receive it.

The film has an ensemble cast of talented actors so there’s a lot of promise on this front. The director Jayashankarr made his debut with critically acclaimed Paper Boy.

The film is produced by Srinivas Rami Reddy, Seshu Maram Reddy under Arvi Cinemas banner. RV Reddy is the presenter. More details will be out soon.