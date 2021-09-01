Will Vijayamma resign from YSRCP’s honorary President’s post?

Is YS Vijayamma planning something big bang that can shake YS Jagan’s confidence on September 2? Is she planning to make a big bang announcement that will cause tremors in Telugu politics? Is she going to announce her preference for her daughter YS Sharmila over AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy? Sources say that the announcement will be much bigger than any of these.

Highly placed sources close to the Pulivendula’s first family say that YS Vijayamma is likely to resign from the post of the honorary president of the YSRCP. She is likely to make this announcement ahead of her September 2 meeting with YSR’s friends and supporters. Though unconfirmed, sources say that Vijayamma has decided to show her preference for Sharmila by resigning from the ornamental post of the YSRCP honorary president. She might take up the same post for YSRTP in Telangana.

But then, this decision could be fraught with serious consequences. As Sangareddy MLA Turpu Jagga Reddy said people might accept Sharmila as the daughter-in-law of Telangana, but what about YS Vijayamma. Will she be able to claim such status for herself? Everyone knows that she is the daughter-in-law of Pulivendula. However, sources say that YS Vijayamma is planning to announce her complete separation from YS Jagan and his wife by resigning from the post of party’s honorary president’s post.

As the honorary president of the party, Vijayamma did address some party programmes. But, these addresses proved counter-productive for YS Jagan as she carried a Bible in her hands and this has helped her political rivals to brand them as fanatical religionists. This has cost them dear in 2014 assembly elections. The party lost to the TDP and Vijayamma herself was trounced by over a lakh votes in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat. While Jagan may not lose much immediately, Vijayamma’s estrangement could cost him dearly in the long run, say analysts.