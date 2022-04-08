With Cabinet reorganisation, Andhra will plunge into political crisis: TDP

Andhra Pradesh’s opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is creating an “irrevocable” political crisis in the name of reorganisation of his Cabinet.

TDP Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu Jagan Reddy has turned his ministers into ‘scapegoats’ aimed at covering up his massive failures and unchecked corruption.

The opposition leader in the Legislative Council said the Chief Minister took resignations from his Cabinet colleagues only to divert the public attention from burning issues like power cuts. Jagan Reddy has thrown himself into the danger of losing power by creating a needless political crisis now, he said.

The former minister alleged that the whole state has “already been plunged into an irrevocable financial crisis because of Jagan’s immature and corrupt policies”. While the people were becoming victims of the economic crisis, Jagan Reddy himself would become a victim of this unforeseen political crisis, he claimed.

He observed that while the CM has every right to reshuffle Cabinet, the present reorganisation is not at all intended for public good.

The TDP leader slammed the CM for using his Cabinet members like ‘puppets’ who had no identity of their own except to surrender to the whims and fancies of Jagan Reddy. “The whole government was neck deep in corruption. The Cabinet reshuffle was not going to resolve price rise, power cuts, financial crisis, threats, atrocities, false cases and indiscriminate exploitation of natural resources,” he said.

Ramakrishnudu demanded the Chief Minister explain to the people why he sought resignations of his ministers. “Some Ministers were steeped in corruption allegations while others were facing criminal cases. Some Ministers became notorious for their abusive language,” he alleged.

The TDP leader asked whether Jagan Reddy was removing his ministers because “they failed to use the most abusive language against rivals”. “Would the CM select new ministers who would be capable of more indecent and inappropriate language against the political opponents,” he asked.