With Rowdies Support, The Film Is Carrying Good Buzz: Vijay

Vijay Deverakonda along with his heroine Raashi Khanna, director Kranthi Madhav and producer KA Vallabha graced the release event of his film World Famous Lover held today in Vizag.

He surprised one and all gracing the occasion in Lungi. As is known, in one of the roles as Seenayya, Vijay will be seen wearing Lungi. It’s his personal favorite among all the three characters he played.

Raashi Khanna said, “I was really surprised to see Vijay’s getup. Vijay, you look super cool in the Lungi attire. Vijay has done a wonderful performance. Expect the unexpected with the film.”

Vijay said, “In a couple of days, my 9th film is releasing. I already said this is my last love story. I don’t know what to say about that now. I was shooting in Mumbai, so I was unable to promote the film. But, with my rowdies support, the film is carrying good buzz. I was informed by distributors Abhishek that tickets were sold out in no time in Hyderabad.”

He further said, “This Valentine Day, I welcome all you to the theaters. Experience the madness of love. Experience the world of World Famous Lover.”