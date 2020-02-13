Megastar has a shock for SS Rajamouli?

The release date of RRR left many puzzled and the filmmakers are now in talks to finalize the dates and announce them at the earliest. Megastar Chiranjeevi received a jolt as he cannot release his next film as it has Ram Charan in a crucial role. SS Rajamouli inked a deal with Charan and Tarak not to have any releases prior to the release of RRR. But Chiranjeevi’s film will be ready for release this August and Megastar feels that it would not be a wise decision to wait and release the film in summer 2021. The film is made on a budget of Rs 140 crores and Charan holds a share in the project.

Hence he decided to initiate talks and announce the release date of his next film that is under shoot and is directed by Koratala Siva. Things will be finalized in a week we hear. The shoot of the film is happening on a fast pace. Trisha is the leading lady and Ram Charan has a crucial role in this social drama. Acharya is the title considered for the film. Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments are the producers.