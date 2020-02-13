Andhra buses stoned by Karnataka local quota agitators

People’s organisations are observing two-day bandh in Karnataka demanding 75 per local reservations in private companies like in Andhra Pradesh. The bandh turned violent at several places. Andhra buses were stoned and attacked by protesters Mangalore and border areas. The Karnataka people are demanding immediate implementation of local quota as promised at the time of elections.

Many politicians made election promises to implement the local quota rule already brought in AP by CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Over 120 organisations are taking part in Karnataka bandh. Political analysts say that it’s going to be a more serious problem in Bangalore. Locals are now voicing protests against jobs given to employees belonging to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. They are particularly hostile towards AP employees because of the local quota rule brought by YCP Circar.

The same local quota was one of the main reasons behind Kia plans to shift its Anantapur factory to Tamil Nadu though it means a loss of hundreds of crores.