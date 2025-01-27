x
World Economic Forum Davos 2025: Escort Agencies Report Surge in Demand

Published on January 27, 2025 by swathy

World Economic Forum Davos 2025: Escort Agencies Report Surge in Demand

World Economic Forum Davos 2025

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025, held in Davos-Klosters from January 20-24, brought together over 3,000 global business and political leaders to discuss pressing issues like climate change and security. However, behind the scenes, escort agencies reported a significant rise in demand for sex parties and related services, with a notable increase in the use of Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) to ensure privacy.

According to reports, around 300 women and trans women were booked for escort services during the WEF, a sharp rise from approximately 170 in 2024. Andreas Berger, a spokesperson for the escort agency Titt4tat, confirmed that this year marked a record for commercial intimacy bookings. He noted that around 90 clients booked 300 escorts, compared to 140 clients in the previous year.

The demand for sex parties also saw a significant uptick, with wealthy and powerful attendees seeking multiple escorts for private gatherings. Berger highlighted that the trend reflects a growing preference for discreet and exclusive arrangements among the global elite.

One notable change this year was the increased use of NDAs by clients to maintain secrecy around their activities. Berger explained that many escorts in and around Davos were required to sign these agreements, often drafted in English. He speculated that this trend might be influenced by recent scandals involving sex parties in Hollywood.

Susan, a representative from Swiss escort agency noted that clients with higher professional or social statuses tend to have lower inhibitions regarding violent or fetish-related requests. She emphasized that escorts hired for such events must possess a unique skill set, including intelligence, elegance, and the ability to navigate high-society settings with confidence.

Jan and Lia from the exclusive agency Lia Models highlighted that their clients often seek bilingual escorts who can converse fluently in English, German, or French. They explained that during events like the WEF, clients prefer to showcase their companions as sophisticated partners rather than hired escorts.

The ability to blend seamlessly into high-society gatherings, coupled with a polished appearance and quick wit, is crucial for meeting client expectations. Discretion, they stressed, remains a top priority in the escort business.

The WEF is a lucrative opportunity for escorts, with some commanding fees as high as ₹7,00,000/- per booking. Berger estimated that Titt4tat alone generated around CHF 300,000 (approximately ₹3Cr) in revenue during the first three days of the event. He projected that the total earnings across all agencies could reach CHF 1 million (approx ₹1000M).

While the World Economic Forum 2025 focused on global challenges, the behind-the-scenes activities revealed a different side of the event.

