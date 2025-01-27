A Huge burden on Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya needs a solid hit to get back into the race. He rejected a series of films and he waited for the right film. He dedicated more than a year for Thandel and he transformed himself and worked on his looks. He has taken workshops and proper training before commencing the shoot. Thandel is now slated for February 7th release. The budget of the film got heaped up due to various reasons and the makers have spent lavishly on the film and it went beyond the market of Naga Chaitanya. The makers closed the non-theatrical deals well in advance and recovered over half of the budget.

There is a huge risk on the makers and a big amount has to be recovered through the theatrical revenue of the film. Thandel has to do exceptionally well and emerge as the biggest hit of Naga Chaitanya to recover the entire budget. GA2 Pictures are the producers and they have a strong distribution system. But they are in plans to sell off the theatrical rights for some of the regions. The promotional activities will start next week. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi have already started their promotions for the film. Devi Sri Prasad’s music has impressed the music lovers all over. Thandel is the most awaited Telugu film among the February releases.