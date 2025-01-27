‘Padayatra is Political MBA,’ reasons Nara Lokesh

AP HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh likened his Yuva Galam Padayatra to ‘Political MBA’ stressing how the crucial foot march campaign transformed him into a people’s leader. Speaking in Vishakapatnam on Monday, Nara Lokesh reiterated that he will fulfil all the promises made during Yuvagalam Padayatra.

“I have done MBA at Stanford. I thought it would help me while working in private sector and also when I join politics. But after coming into politics I realized that I need to put in more efforts to win people’s hearts. Therefore I have taken up Yuva Galam Padayatra. Padayatra was a Political MBA,” said Nara Lokesh making an interesting comparison.

The young Minister was in Vizag to attend a Court hearing relating to defamation case he had filed on Sakshi. As the hearing got adjourned due to absence of advocate representing Sakshi, Nara Lokesh vowed to pursue the case to a logical end.

Speaking further on the occasion Nara Lokesh said, “Padayatra took me close to people. After Yuva Galam Padayatra I have always been in public. I’m striving to address their issues and conducting Praja Darbars for swift action. I will fulfil all the promises made during Yuva Galam Padayatra.”

TDP scion took up 3132-km-long Yuvagalam Padayatra two years ago, valiantly taking on YSRCP Govt. Besides putting an end to YS Jagan’s rule, Yuvagalam Padayatra also transformed the image of Nara Lokesh to a mass leader.

With Yuva Galam Padayatra Nara Lokesh joined the league of late YS Rajashekara Reddy, CM Chandrababu Naidu and former YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who took up extensive Padayatras to win public mandate.

Nara Lokesh signed off saying, as AP people put unflinching faith in TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance, Chandrababu Naidu Govt has been working hard to live up to people’s expectations. He underlined how alliance Govt has brought Rs 6.33 lakh Cr investment creating 4.10 lakh jobs in the state within a span of just seven months.