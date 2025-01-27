Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded Version all set for Netflix Streaming

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a Telugu action drama film starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The movie released in theaters on December 5, 2024, and received positive reviews from audiences and critics. It became one of the highest-earning films in India last year. The movie will be released on Netflix on January 30th, 2025 in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. The film explores themes such as the struggle for power, the world of illegal trade, and the complexities of loyalty and betrayal. Sukumar is the writer and director of the film, which was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The Reloaded version of Pushpa 2: The Rule will be available on Netflix and the final runtime is said to be 3 hours and 40 minutes. Netflix has acquired the digital rights of the film for a whopping price. The film performed exceptionally well across North India and minted record money.