World Famous Lover Overseas Premieres Today

Moonshine Cinemas, an Overseas distribution company who distributed Blockbuster “Majili” last year, is distributing next project of Vijay Devarakonda’s “World Famous Lover” which is releasing this Friday, February 14th as Valentine’s Day special & Overseas Premieres on Thursday, February 13th.

Vijay Devarakonda is pairing with Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabella Leite.

‘World Famous Lover’ trailer that released few days back offers Vijay Devarakonda in 3 different characters and all the female lead characters seems very interesting in the movie.

#WorldFamousLover promises a romantic entertainer with loads of emotions. Hopefully it will be a Sixer like Vijay Devarkonda mentioned in the pre-release event.

Overseas Audience are eagerly waiting to see our Rowdy Boy in the direction of Kranthi Madhav who directed a heartwarming film like Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju previously.

After Geetha Govindam, Gopi Sundar who is known for scoring soothing music, composed very nice songs for #WorldFamousLover and all the songs released so far are chartbusters. Jaya Krishna Gummadi cranked the camera and the prestigious banner Creative Commercials is Bankrolling this Project. The promotions are full on swing.

Moonshine Cinemas is releasing #WorldFamousLover in the entire Overseas. USA Premieres and Regular shows are planned in 180+ Theaters which is the highest in Vijay Devearakonda’s career.

Theater list is already released and the advance bookings are also started. Content is already reached theaters and it is all set for the premieres.

Moonshine Cinemas would like to thank Producers K.S.Rama Rao Garu and K. Vallabha Garu and Hero Vijay Devarakonda Garu for giving us this Opportunity.

All the premiere shows will start at 6 PM EST.

Enjoy the romantic rollercoaster ride for Valentine’s Day!

