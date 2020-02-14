Employees associations silenced by Jagan Circar?

Thousands of employees in AP Secretariat and other offices are unhappy with the proposed shifting of Capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam. Most of them have houses in Hyderabad and they make week-end visits there. Some of them have bought new homes in Amaravati area on bank loans. Now, within five years, another shifting would mean a big blow to their families as well as to their financial resources. Individually, many employees have expressed objections to Capital shifting. But, they are getting silenced. The Secretariat employees associations are keeping silent and their leaders are talking as if the employees have no choice but to accept the government’s decisions without any questions.

With regard to bureaucrats, the same helplessness is everywhere. Senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao was kept without posting for eight months. Now, he was suspended. He has approached Tribunal just like IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore. But the officers’ associations are keeping mum on these issues. Even the top bureaucrats are not able to speak out. Employees say that the government has gained total control over most of their associations. Nobody is there to listen to them or to fight for their rights.