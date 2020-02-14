Varun Tej and Srikanth Addala to team up?

Mega Prince Varun Tej made his debut with Mukunda and the actor never looked back. As per the ongoing speculation, Varun Tej is back to work with Srikanth Addala who introduced him with Mukunda. Though it is too early to confirm the project, there are speculations that the talks are on. Srikanth Addala after a long break is working on the remake of Asuran with Venkatesh.

Soon after this, Srikanth Addala is in plans to lineup projects without breaks. If things fall in the right place, 14 Reels Plus will produce Varun Tej – Srikanth Addala’s project. Varun Tej promised one more film for 14 Reels after the success of Gaddalakonda Ganesh. Varun is currently on a break and is preparing himself for a boxing drama that will roll next month. More details awaited.