World Famous Lover Trailer : All about Love and its Pain

Vijay Devarakonda is all set with one more emotional and hard-hitting film titled World Famous Lover. The film has four different love stories stuffed with emotions and love. Kranthi Madhav wrote and directed this emotional entertainer. The trailer is out and Vijay Devarakonda tops the show with his loud performance. The film also has beautiful love stories, romance and emotions in the right amounts.

Though his beard looks remind the audience about Arjun Reddy, the rest of the trailer looks good and Vijay exhibits different shades. On the whole, World Famous Lover has all the ingredients stuffed in right amounts along with an overdose of emotions. Rashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine and Izabelle Leite are the heroines. Creative Commercials are the producers and World Famous Lover is releasing on February 14th all over.