World Famous Lover Trailer : All about Love and its Pain

By
Telugu360
-
0

Vijay Devarakonda is all set with one more emotional and hard-hitting film titled World Famous Lover. The film has four different love stories stuffed with emotions and love. Kranthi Madhav wrote and directed this emotional entertainer. The trailer is out and Vijay Devarakonda tops the show with his loud performance. The film also has beautiful love stories, romance and emotions in the right amounts.

Though his beard looks remind the audience about Arjun Reddy, the rest of the trailer looks good and Vijay exhibits different shades. On the whole, World Famous Lover has all the ingredients stuffed in right amounts along with an overdose of emotions. Rashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine and Izabelle Leite are the heroines. Creative Commercials are the producers and World Famous Lover is releasing on February 14th all over.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR