Yash signs one more pan Indian project

Yash is a sensation across the country after the release of KGF. The second installment completed shoot and will have its theatrical release in July. The actor signed his next film and it will be directed by Kannada director Narthan. Yash is rushed with several offers from all the languages after the release of KGF. The latest news is that the actor signed one more pan-Indian film.

Tollywood producer Vishnu Induri will produce this pan-Indian film that will be made on a high budget. The details about the project will be announced very soon. Yash and Vishnu Induri met several times in the recent weeks and Yash signed the film. The project may start rolling after Yash wraps up the shoot of Narthan’s project.