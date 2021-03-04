Tomorrow Releases (8 Films)– Book your Ticket Right Now!

Take a chill pill as Friday is going to arrive! Here are the Telugu films that are going to release tomorrow, choose one and book your ticket now.

A1 Express

This sports comedy film has created enough curiosity in the people already. A1 Express is the official remake of the Tamil hit film ‘Natpe Thunai’. The song ‘Single Kingulam by Rahul Sipligunj has caught the attention of music lovers long back. And now, the film is hitting the screens tomorrow. If you are a fan of sports, you can book your tickets now for this Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi starrer.

A-AD Infinitum

“Science Demands Sacrifice”, is it true? To know the facts, watch the film A-AD Infinitum in theatres. The film stars Nithin Prasanna and Preethi Asrani in lead roles.

Climax

Senior actor Rajendra Prasad is going to play the lead role in ‘Climax. Touted to be a mystery thriller, the film is directed by Bhavani Shankar K and produced by P Rajeshwar Reddy. The other cast includes Sasha Singh, Sri Reddy, Prudhvi Raj, and Shiva Shankar Master.

Disha Encounter

Disha Encounter is all about the horrific incident happened in 2019, the crime which stunned Hyderabad! The film is directed by Anand Chandra and Ram Gopal Varma. Srikant Iyengar, Sonia Akula, and Praveen raj are playing key roles.

Power Play

Raj Tarun, after seeing a series of flops, is coming up with a different genre! He is going to appear in a crime thriller ‘Power Play’. Though his previous flick ‘Orey Bujjiga’ has got a good response, the film was released on the OTT platform and so the profits are not so good. This crime film might give him some relaxation now!

Last Peg

Last Peg is a sad love story where the lead actor gets used to drinking for a reason. The film is directed by Sanjay Vadat S and produced by Rajat Dargoji Salanki.

Shaadi Mubarak

Remember RK Naidu from a popular daily soap ‘Mogalirekhulu’? Now, he is coming up with a romantic comedy entertainer ‘Shaadi Mubarak’. The film is releasing tomorrow. Enjoy this entertainer on screens!

Sarvam Siddam:

Sarvam Siddam is a comedy entertainer releasing this Friday. The teaser has got a positive response for its spontaneous humour. If you are a comedy lover, don’t miss it!