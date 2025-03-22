x
Yash's TOXIC pushed by a Year

Published on March 22, 2025

Yash’s TOXIC pushed by a Year

Yash’s TOXIC pushed by a Year

Yash's Toxic

Kannada Superstar Yash has taken a long break after the KGF franchise emerged as a major blockbuster. He signed TOXIC, a high voltage action entertainer and Geethu Mohandas is the director. The film has a strong list of actors in crucial roles and the shoot of the film is happening in Mumbai. Yash has scrapped the content of two major schedules after he was not convinced with the footage. The film was initially planned for an April 2025 release. The film’s release is pushed as there are a lot of pending shoots. The makers today announced the new release date of TOXIC.

TOXIC will now release on March 19th, 2026 during the Eid and Ugadi weekend. TOXIC is pushed by a year for now. The film is shot in Kannada, English and it is dubbed into Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam along with several international languages. Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Darrell D’Silva and Akshay Oberoi will be seen in other important roles. KVN Productions along with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations are the producers.

