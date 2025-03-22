x
Finally, Posani Krishna Murali comes out of Jail

Published on March 22, 2025 by swathy

Tollywood actor turned politician Posani Krishna Murali has been facing the heat for abusing several TDP and Janasena leaders when YSRCP was in power. A number of cases have been registered after which the AP cops arrested Posani Krishna Murali from his Hyderabad residence. Though he was granted bail in the past, a number of other cases were under investigation and Posani had to spend time in jail. Posani Krishna Murali is now relieved and he is released this evening.

A Guntur court granted bail for Posani Krishna Murali yesterday and after completing all the formalities he was released this evening. He is on his way to his Hyderabad residence in his car after he is released from jail. He was held as a remand prisoner in the Guntur district jail. Posani Krishna Murali was arrested on February 26th and a total number of 19 cases are registered against him. He was arrested by the Rayachoti police and he was produced in several courts as per the cases registered. He made inappropriate comments on Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh in the past. A temporary relief for Posani Krishna Murali.

