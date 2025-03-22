x
‘Singam will comeback singly’: KCR’s chutzpah reminds Rajini’s dialogue

Published on March 22, 2025 by swathy

‘Singam will comeback singly’: KCR’s chutzpah reminds Rajini’s dialogue

Former Chief Minister and BRS supremo Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) expressed confidence that BRS will comeback to power singly in the next Assembly elections.

Maverick politcian KCR, spoke at his Erravelli farm house, addressing BRS party workers on Saturday.

Ramagundam former MLA Korukanti Chander conducted a Padayatra ‘Godavari Kanneeti Gosa’, to highlight the problems faced by farmers and people in the northern Telanagna. After completing his 180-km footmarch, former MLA Chander met KCR with his followers. Addressing BRS leaders and cadres on the occasion, KCR gave a pep talk.

“There were no problems during BRS’ 10-year-rule and people were living very happily. But today Telangana is caught in a web of serious problems. Congress gave impractical promises to come back to power and is now causing hardships to people of all sections. BRS will again comeback to power singly in Telangana,” said KCR, excuding chutzpah.

“Flies will flock where there is jaggery. Like wise many are trying to loot Telangana which is a rich state. Both Congress and BJP leaders are harming Telangana for their own personal and political benefits. It is only BRS which single-handedly strived to protect the interests of Telangana. I did not budge even when Prime Minister Modi tried to suppress me,” further said KCR, highlighting BRS as the sole alternative to ruling Congress in the state.

While it is still a long way for next Assembly polls, KCR’s peptalk has for now energized his fans and supporters.

