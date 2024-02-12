Yatra2 is a washout – First Weekend Worldwide Update

Yatra2 had a very poor weekend worldwide with a distributor share of 3.30 Cr. The film is heading for a huge disaster as it will only recover the print & Publicity costs. After a below-par start except for Ceeded & Guntur, the film has dropped huge from the second day. The numbers reported now are calculated based on a Percentage basis. If it was on a rental basis, the film would have ended up with below 1 cr share. Occupancies today ie, the first Monday for the film are worse with many shows being canceled across both states.

Below are the area-wise shares