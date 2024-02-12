x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
View all stories
Home > Boxoffice

Yatra2 is a washout – First Weekend Worldwide Update

Published on February 12, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away
image
A Record Release for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Varun Tej to take a Long Break
image
Lagacharla protests: Revanth Sarkar heeds farmers aspirations

Yatra2 is a washout – First Weekend Worldwide Update

Yatra2 First Weekend Worldwide Update

Yatra2 had a very poor weekend worldwide with a distributor share of 3.30 Cr. The film is heading for a huge disaster as it will only recover the print & Publicity costs. After a below-par start except for Ceeded & Guntur, the film has dropped huge from the second day. The numbers reported now are calculated based on a Percentage basis. If it was on a rental basis, the film would have ended up with below 1 cr share. Occupancies today ie, the first Monday for the film are worse with many shows being canceled across both states.

Below are the area-wise shares

AreaFirst Weekend Worldwide Collections
AP/TS2.80 Cr
ROI+OS0.5 Cr
Worldwide3.30 Cr (7.3 Cr Gross)
Next YSRCP MPs themselves are not willing to face Jagan, says Lokesh Previous YSRCP psychos getting scared of red book, says Lokesh
else

TRENDING

image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away
image
A Record Release for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away
image
A Record Release for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Varun Tej to take a Long Break
image
Lagacharla protests: Revanth Sarkar heeds farmers aspirations

Most Read

image
Lagacharla protests: Revanth Sarkar heeds farmers aspirations
image
Leadership and Vision: PM Modi and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Praised by Pawan Kalyan
image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court

Related Articles

Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025 Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch Pushpa-2 Kochi Event Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree