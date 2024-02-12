YSRCP psychos getting scared of red book, says Lokesh

Maintaining that North Andhra is TDP’s fortress, party general secretary Nara Lokesh said that Srikakulam is the ground for struggles.

Thanking profusely all those who gathered for the huge public meeting at Itchhapuram of srikakulam district, Lokesh said that all the psychos of the ruling YSRCP are now getting scared of the red book. Regretting that North Andhra has been turned into a centre for ganja after the YSRCP came to power, Lokesh fondly recalled that this land has a great history of giving birth to renowned personalities like Garimella, Sardar Gouthu Latchanna and Yerran Naidu.

“I really feel proud to begin my Sankharavam programme at Itchhapuram,” Lokesh asked Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, for which he is ‘Sidhham’ (getting ready). Perhaps, Jagan must be getting ready to go to jail, he said and asked the people whether they are ready to send him to jail.

“Are you ready to send Mr Jagan home who is responsible for the murder of the BC leader, Amarnath Goud, and the Dalit, Dr Sudhakar besides several minorities. Jagan always says he is ‘Sidhham’ (getting ready). For what he is getting ready,” Lokesh asked in a sarcastic manner. Jagan is responsible for the killing of his own paternal uncle, he said and asked whether he is getting ready to finish off more family members and damage the State totally.

Regretting that the local MRO, Ramaiah, was done to death by the YSRCP leaders as he was not cooperating with them in land encroachments, Lokesh said that the agricultural assistant, Pujitha, was forced to commit suicide in Bapatla as she questioned the theft of fertilisers. Pointing out that the junior engineer, Rama Krishna, handed himself to death in Vizianagaram as he strongly opposed the local YSRCP’s misdeeds, Lokesh said that Jagan has now started a new drama in the name of my SCs and my STs.

Asking Jagan as to why he has not fulfilled the promise made to the unemployed youth to fill 23,000 posts through the DSC, Lokesh felt that the ruling party leaders started feeling unnerved on observing the massive response to ‘Yuva Galam’ among the youth. Recalling that 1.7 lakh posts have been filled during the TDP regime, Lokesh promised to fill all the vacant teacher posts every year by the coming TDP-Jana Sena government.

How Jagan, who wears Rs 1 lakh worth of chappals and who consumes Rs 1,000 worth of water bottle, can understand the problems of the poor, he asked. When there is no security for his own sister how others can expect protection in this Government, Lokesh felt. The Chief Minister is giving Rs 10 each to the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes by pressing the blue button but taking back Rs 100 from them through the red button, he remarked.

Stating that the common man is being squeezed through high bus fares, power charges and other taxes, Lokesh said that TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, have announced the Super-Six only to provide relief to the people. Assuring the gathering that 20 lakh jobs will be provided in five years once the TDP-Jana Sena forms the next government, he said Rs 3,000 per month will be paid each as unemployment allowance till the youth get jobs.