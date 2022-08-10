YCP diverting Gorantla Madhav’s issue, alleges TDP

Former MLA and senior TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said here on Wednesday that the ugly video issue of YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav is being deliberately diverted by the ruling YSR Congress.

Umamaheswara Rao told media persons here that the whole country was shocked with the nude video of Madhav while it created sensation in the State. The advisor to the Government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and the Mahila Commission chairperson have clearly stated that action will be initiated against the MP once the forensic lab report is submitted. “But now they are changing their version,” he added.

The Ananthapur district superintendent of police, Pakirappa, is just reading out the script sent from Tadepalli, Bonda Uma said and expressed surprise at the statement of the SP that a case has been registered and investigation is on.

He said the government is not interested in bringing the facts to light. The Government is changing its version almost every day and dragged the matter saying that action against the MP will be taken once the lab report is received, the TDP leader said. How the SP can claim that the video is not original and is morphed. Only experts can say whether a particular video is original or not. How can the police officer certify this, he asked.

It is nothing but an attempt to escape from this by claiming that the video was posted on social media from a mobile number from the United Kingdom, the TDP leader stated. Is the forensic lab in the sky, he asked and is of the strong opinion that now it is the duty of the media to bring the facts to light.