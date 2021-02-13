YCP MLA complains to Speaker against police DIG

As is well known, the AP Police are under unprecedented pressure from all sides in the panchayat elections. On the one side, the Opposition TDP is making petitions to the courts against false cases. On the other side, the ruling YCP leaders are bringing enormous pressures. Sometimes, it is becoming unbearable too.

Now, YCP Pamarru MLA Kaile Anil Kumar has got upset with the Eluru range DIG who was on a visit to the Krishna district to monitor the election process. The simple reason is that the DIG was stated to have ignored the MLA when he went to give a complaint to him. The MLA claimed that he went to complain against the TDP leaders who attacked and injured the YCP activists in Pamarru.

The YCP MLA took the matter seriously and complained to the Assembly Speaker. He simply said that the DIG did not care when he tried to complain about the attacks on the YCP agent by the TDP. This left no choice to the DIG but to respond. He tried to escape from the blame by saying that he could not recognise the MLA when he approached him.

The police have come to occupy a crucial part in all aspects of administration since the YCP came to power. To get things done, the YCP leaders are using the police left, right and centre. The common public are scared to raise their voice mostly for fear of getting implicated in some case or other.