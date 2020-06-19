YCP RS nominees accused in criminal cases: TDP nominee Varla

Telugu Desam Party Rajya Sabha nominee Varla Ramaiah on Friday took potshots at the YSR Congress Party, saying that its RS nominees were not having a clean record and they have got criminal cases in different parts of the country.

Mr. Ramaiah said Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana was a co-accused along with CM Jaganmohan Reddy in the CBI illegal assets cases.

Speaking to reporters at the polling venue, the TDP nominee deplored that another YCP candidate Ayodhya Rami Reddy was facing over 10 criminal cases all over the country. Moreover, Rami Reddy has done nothing for the state of Andhra Pradesh. He would not make himself available to serve the people here.

Mr. Ramaiah pointed out that Parimal Natwani does not belong to Andhra Pradesh and he was chosen just because he is from Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group. If CM Jagan Reddy was committed to the empowerment of the SC, he should have given one RS seat to them. Instead, the CM gave both the seats to the BC candidates named Mopidevi Venkataramana and Pilli Subhashchandra Bose.

Mr. Ramaiah asserted that unlike the YCP nominees, he is not facing any cases in any court. He stressed the need for voicing the Ambedkar ideology in the Parliament. If the YCP weaker sections MLAs have any conscience, they should have voted for the nominee who would fight for their issues at the national level.