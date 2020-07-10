YCP targets RRR with ‘false cases’: Rajugari epic dialogue

YCP usually uses its full power to foist cases and arrest the Opposition TDP leaders at the slightest dissent from them. Now, the ruling party is targetting its own rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju. YCP MLAs and even Minister Sriranganadha Raju filed cases in the police stations in Narasapuram Lok Sabha segment against RRR for his recent comments. It is undeniably true that CM Jagan Reddy regime faced one of the greatest embarrassments of all time in the RRR controversy.

Especially, the YCP was deeply upset with the rebel MP’s apparent closeness with BJP Delhi leadership. Even though all YCP MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker and pressed for action against Raju, there was no response yet on this. An angry YCP leadership is now bent upon giving whatever daily trouble it can give to Raghu Rama within the State.

Interestingly, the YCP MLAs and the Minister made police complaint saying that the rebel MP has passed objectionable and defamatory comments against the ruling party, the Chief Minister and themselves. One MLA even complained that RRR has passed dirty comments comparing the YCP MLAs and Ministers to pigs. Indeed, Rajugari epic dialogue borrowed from Rajnikant has greatly embarrassed the ruling party on TV and social media. The YCP is making hectic efforts to take its immediate revenge but is not successful yet. Raju still has upper hand thanks to support from anti-YCP parties. No doubt, RRR-YCP internal conflict has reached epic proportions that have no end in Telugu politics.