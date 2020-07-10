Aha acquires the streaming rights of one more small film

Allu Aravind acquired the digital rights of ‘Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna’. The film released recently and received a positive response and Aha got the much-needed boost. Allu Aravind watched a small film titled ‘Johaar’ recently and he was impressed. Aha acquired the digital streaming rights of the film and it would be released soon. The promotional activities will kickstart soon.

Teja Marni is the director and Ankith, Esther, Naina Ganguly played the lead roles in Johaar. Allu Aravind is also in talks with several other filmmakers to release their films on Aha. Along with these, Aha is producing a bunch of web-based projects which will start shooting soon. The released web-series on Aha received a mixed response from the audience.